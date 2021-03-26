Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.06. 170,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,944. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $131.78 and a twelve month high of $268.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.12 and a 200 day moving average of $223.42.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

