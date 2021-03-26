Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.79. 95,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,429. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.97. The stock has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $122.60 and a one year high of $190.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,327 shares of company stock worth $587,629. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

