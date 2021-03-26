Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 14,330 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,989. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.90 and a 52 week high of $127.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.93.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,901 shares of company stock worth $3,013,825. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.