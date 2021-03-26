Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Purchased by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 951,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 69,958 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products comprises approximately 4.2% of TIG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $84,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after buying an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.34. The company had a trading volume of 74,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.86. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.