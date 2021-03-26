Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MAXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Maxar Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.36.

MAXR opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

