Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Given a C$8.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) received a C$8.25 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 43.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of MMX opened at C$5.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$3.26 and a 1-year high of C$5.82.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

