Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $3,804,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $3,676,309.12.

On Thursday, February 25th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,821,485.75.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $3,939,875.85.

On Thursday, January 21st, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $4,382,005.25.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $4,202,848.55.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $66.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of -170.89 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.51 and a 200-day moving average of $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

