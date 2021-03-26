Matthew J. Klaben Sells 41,952 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Stock

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SHC opened at $24.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,045,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $38,879,000.

SHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

