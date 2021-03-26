Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $412.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $377.00 to $412.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $367.26.

Shares of MA opened at $358.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $227.10 and a 52-week high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $817,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 199,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

