Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $361.92. 133,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $227.10 and a one year high of $389.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.72.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

