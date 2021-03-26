Martin Currie Global Portfolio Investment Trust (LON:MNP) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.50 Per Share

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Investment Trust (LON:MNP) declared a dividend on Friday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Martin Currie Global Portfolio Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON MNP opened at GBX 349.54 ($4.57) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 371.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 360.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £299.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 255 ($3.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 397 ($5.19).
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Investment Trust Company Profile
