Martin Currie Global Portfolio Investment Trust (LON:MNP) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.50 Per Share

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Investment Trust (LON:MNP) declared a dividend on Friday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Martin Currie Global Portfolio Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON MNP opened at GBX 349.54 ($4.57) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 371.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 360.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £299.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 255 ($3.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 397 ($5.19).

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Investment Trust Company Profile

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

