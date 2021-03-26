Marker Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $126.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.27. Marker Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

In other Marker Therapeutics news, Director John Robert Wilson purchased 1,714,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,998.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,799,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,648,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter L. Hoang purchased 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $249,999.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,142,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,249,996 in the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 103,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 91,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 60,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.