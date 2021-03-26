Mariner LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,348 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mariner LLC owned 1.44% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $117,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $65.15. 8,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,590. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average is $58.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

