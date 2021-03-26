Mariner LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 318.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,924,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464,554 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $122,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.93. 148,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,335. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.