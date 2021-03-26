Mariner LLC Has $64.98 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 554,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 219,107 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $64,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after acquiring an additional 289,959 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,657,000.

MUB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.00. 17,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.40 and its 200 day moving average is $116.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.63 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

