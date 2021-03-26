Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,253,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,121 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.79% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $70,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.02. 6,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,564. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.58. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

