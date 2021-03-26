Mariner LLC Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $45,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,174,000 after purchasing an additional 964,421 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.73. 116,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905,073. The stock has a market cap of $170.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.07 and a 1 year high of $182.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

