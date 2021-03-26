Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $53,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 103.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,900,000 after purchasing an additional 57,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.48. 114,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,197. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $93.60 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.73 and its 200-day moving average is $133.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

