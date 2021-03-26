Marc E. Gold Sells 6,657 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) Director Marc E. Gold sold 6,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.27, for a total transaction of C$780,667.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 145 shares in the company, valued at C$17,004.17.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$111.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$108.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$105.68. The company has a market cap of C$54.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$84.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$115.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$116.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

