MAP Protocol Hits Market Cap of $26.54 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 163.3% against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $26.54 million and $47.41 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0833 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.86 or 0.00466437 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00059595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00190003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.38 or 0.00796727 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00052277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00077131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

MAP Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

