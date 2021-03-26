Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Upgraded at Raymond James

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Shares of MAIN opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $39.40.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,364,000 after acquiring an additional 63,809 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 474,624 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,212 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $13,672,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

