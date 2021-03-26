Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) EVP John T. Harper Sells 5,255 Shares

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of M traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 76,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,394,834. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

