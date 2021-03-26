LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

NYSE:LYB opened at $104.65 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $112.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average of $87.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after buying an additional 1,088,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,032,000 after acquiring an additional 80,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,169 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,851 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

