Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Vertical Research

Stock analysts at Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LYFT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

Shares of LYFT opened at $63.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,388,415 shares of company stock valued at $283,822,915. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

