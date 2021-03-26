Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee Sells 301,254 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee sold 301,254 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $19,774,312.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Lawee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lyft alerts:

On Friday, March 19th, David Lawee sold 598,979 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $39,742,256.65.

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Lawee sold 433,785 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $28,399,903.95.

On Monday, March 15th, David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01.

On Friday, March 12th, David Lawee sold 570,723 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $37,593,524.01.

On Monday, March 8th, David Lawee sold 540,798 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $35,314,109.40.

On Friday, March 5th, David Lawee sold 15,800 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,027,474.00.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 59.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,934 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.39.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.