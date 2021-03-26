Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $234,850,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,974,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,782,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $23,800,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $13,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

