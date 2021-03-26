Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $386.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $386.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $383.39.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $306.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.52. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $177.77 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

