LPL Financial LLC Purchases 13,314 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 21.4% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 34,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $130.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.26.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

