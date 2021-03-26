LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,566 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 7.62% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $55.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

