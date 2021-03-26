LPL Financial LLC Has $7.25 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,334 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,793,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,302,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,159,000.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock opened at $105.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.72. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $109.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.