Lotan Holdings Inc. Acquires 25,000 Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,127,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,667,000.88.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$9,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$21,200.00.

Aurion Resources stock opened at C$0.84 on Friday. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.63 and a 52 week high of C$1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$81.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92.

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship project is Risti Project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland.

