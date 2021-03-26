Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases Shares of 24,080 New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,742,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Providence Acquisition by 645.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,514,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,733 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,068,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NPA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,467. New Providence Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $25.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of space-based cellular broadband network. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

