Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New Investment in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski bought 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $75,328.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,297 shares in the company, valued at $579,370.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,830,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,305,912.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,790 shares of company stock valued at $221,393 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

APRN traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.75. 7,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,107. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $120.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

