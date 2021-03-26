Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Cuts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,351 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.74.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $188,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,651. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.00. 88,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,597,331. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

