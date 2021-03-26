Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Trims Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,021 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,714,000 after buying an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in The Kroger by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.74.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,651 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.88. The stock had a trading volume of 102,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,597,331. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

