Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

NYSE OMC traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.32. 24,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,319. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.02.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.