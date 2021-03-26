Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Takes $452,000 Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Rollins by 767.2% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 20,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,647,000 after buying an additional 337,980 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Rollins by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 42,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

NYSE:ROL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,115. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

