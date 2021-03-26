Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Takes $296,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in News by 1,680.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $349,120.00. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch acquired 115,904 shares of News stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $2,984,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

NWS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.25. 15,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.68. News Co. has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $25.64.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

