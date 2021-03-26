Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys 3,320 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,072,553. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

