Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires 2,832 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,112 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,759 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.20. The company had a trading volume of 182,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,990,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $125.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day moving average is $86.24.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

