LocalCoinSwap Price Down 17% This Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $10,127.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00075463 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002277 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000056 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000653 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,866,009 coins and its circulating supply is 51,653,233 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.