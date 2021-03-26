Lobstex Hits Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Lobstex has a market cap of $2.07 million and $287,089.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0959 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000644 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,598,158 coins and its circulating supply is 21,598,146 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.