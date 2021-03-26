LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 200,000 OTR Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OTRAU)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in OTR Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OTRAU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $869,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,622,000.

Get OTR Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS OTRAU remained flat at $$10.30 on Friday. 7,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,821. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.60. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.22.

OTR Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTRAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OTR Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OTRAU).

Receive News & Ratings for OTR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.