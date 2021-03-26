LMR Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 589.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,812 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.17.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,069 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,073 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $344.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,557. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $280.86 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.