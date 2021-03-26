LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 4,864,233.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,261,000 after purchasing an additional 875,562 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,039,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in NICE by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,347,000 after buying an additional 582,453 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,914,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.85.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $221.58. 745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,128. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.34. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $139.88 and a 52-week high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

