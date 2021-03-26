Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.31

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 6058637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Investec lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,920 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,723 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,892 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,734 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 140,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

