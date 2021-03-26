Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) shares were up 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.00 and last traded at $65.93. Approximately 5,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 356,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $10,311,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 190,460 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 16,009.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 178,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,750,000 after buying an additional 138,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

