Lition Trading Down 17.5% Over Last Week (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Lition has a market capitalization of $303,837.60 and $102,349.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lition has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Lition coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,380.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,628.34 or 0.03108709 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.96 or 0.00337831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.79 or 0.00919793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.91 or 0.00414099 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 4,940,968.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00050025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.11 or 0.00372498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.29 or 0.00239200 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

