Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) PT Lowered to GBX 94 at Canaccord Genuity

Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 96 ($1.25) to GBX 94 ($1.23) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LIT stock opened at GBX 78.80 ($1.03) on Tuesday. Litigation Capital Management has a one year low of GBX 52.40 ($0.68) and a one year high of GBX 88.26 ($1.15). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 62.88. The company has a market capitalization of £91.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24.

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include single-case and portfolios; and class actions, commercial claims, claims arising out of insolvency, and international arbitration.

