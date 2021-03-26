Litecoin Plus Market Cap Achieves $146,942.63 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $146,942.63 and approximately $138.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,850.35 or 0.99992650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00034524 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00011576 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00074410 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001394 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

